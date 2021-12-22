Torray LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,578.22. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,599. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,511.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,479.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.