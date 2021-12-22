Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

