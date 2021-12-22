VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 135,752 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $51.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

