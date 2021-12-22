VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 135,752 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $51.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.