New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,875,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,974 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $243,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,768,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.39. 37,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,741. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.