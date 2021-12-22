Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 6,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,765,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

