Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 3.3%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $234.72 and last traded at $234.54. 16,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,403,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

