Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 144,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.