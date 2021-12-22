Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

