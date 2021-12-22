NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 266,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 155.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

