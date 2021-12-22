Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 2,596 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

NYSE:MA opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.