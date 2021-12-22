Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 63.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 39,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,841. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

