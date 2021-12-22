ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,713 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,729,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,185,000 after purchasing an additional 218,239 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. 89,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

