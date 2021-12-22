Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,961 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,327 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

