Edgeless (EDG) Trading 79.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $7,733.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

