Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $160,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $8,559,028. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. 3,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.43. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

