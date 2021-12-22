aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIFE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

LIFE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,861. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $217.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.