Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.