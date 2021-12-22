Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 89,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

