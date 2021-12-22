U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.26 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

