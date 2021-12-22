$0.19 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

NYSE:MP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

