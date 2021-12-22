Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. 40,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,074. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.