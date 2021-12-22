Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 54,965 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,437,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

