First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:FDEU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 1,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,253. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
