First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:FDEU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 1,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,253. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $173,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.