Ninety One UK Ltd Has $214.44 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $214,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,558 shares of company stock worth $23,461,430. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,990.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,864.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,675.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

