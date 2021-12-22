Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,257 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

WFC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. 172,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,321,277. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

