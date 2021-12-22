Robust Token (RBT) Price Tops $21.25 on Top Exchanges

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Robust Token has a total market cap of $735,404.50 and $6,033.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $21.25 or 0.00043246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.76 or 0.08145285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.83 or 0.99631348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,554 coins and its circulating supply is 34,604 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.