Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 34,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

