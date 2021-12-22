Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PBHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 3,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $78.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

In other news, CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,036. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

