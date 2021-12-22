Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.84% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $342,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.