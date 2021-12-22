Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

PBLA remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Wednesday. 40,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,571. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.38. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

