Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.5% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,895.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,747.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

