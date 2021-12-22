Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,895.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,747.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

