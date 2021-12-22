Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. 3,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,987. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

