Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $71,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $$111.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,754. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $114.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.