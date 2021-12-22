Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000.

NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,114. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.90.

