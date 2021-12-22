Ian Murray Acquires 500,000 Shares of Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) Stock

Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) insider Ian Murray purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$169,500.00 ($120,212.77).

Matador Mining Company Profile

Matador Mining Limited engages in the mining and mineral exploration activities. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cape Ray gold project located in Newfoundland, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

