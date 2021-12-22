Gina Anderson Buys 12,000 Shares of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) insider Gina Anderson purchased 12,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,056.00 ($9,259.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

About GDI Property Group

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

