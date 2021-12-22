Gina Anderson Buys 12,000 Shares of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) insider Gina Anderson purchased 12,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,056.00 ($9,259.57).
The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.
About GDI Property Group
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.