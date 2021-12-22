Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Buys £32,000 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($42,277.71).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Martin Andersson bought 1,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £230 ($303.87).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Martin Andersson purchased 1,448,437 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £347,624.88 ($459,274.51).

Shares of Chaarat Gold stock traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20 ($0.26). 174,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,008. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £137.88 million and a PE ratio of -19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

