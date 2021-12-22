Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,446. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.