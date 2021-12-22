Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $112.42.

