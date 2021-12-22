Torray LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $579.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,476. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $575.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $371.40 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

