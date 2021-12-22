Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 549,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,513,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

