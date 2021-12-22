Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 4,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

