HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 9.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

