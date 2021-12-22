Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Booking by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,779,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,365.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,351.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,297.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

