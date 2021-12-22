BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces None Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

