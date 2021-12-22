BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces None Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
