Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,546 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 136,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

