Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 19,466 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,466 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 587,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. 596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

