Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.69% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NATR stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,331. The stock has a market cap of $356.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

