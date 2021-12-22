Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,100 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE HVT traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

